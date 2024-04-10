LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.54

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.54 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.44 ($0.87), with a volume of 41606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.09 ($0.86).
LBG Media Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £132.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,116.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.33.
LBG Media Company Profile
LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.
