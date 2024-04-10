Leerink Partnrs Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $19.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $210.05 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

