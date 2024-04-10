Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.85. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGX. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.51. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,472,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

