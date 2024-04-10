LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in LendingTree by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LendingTree by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $535.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

