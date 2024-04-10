Liberty One Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,264 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for 3.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $24,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE CLX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.96. 373,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,143. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

