Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 18,981 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up about 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,283. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

