Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.7 %

Snap-on stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.26 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.