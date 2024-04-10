Liberty One Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Snap-on stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.07. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.26 and a 12 month high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.68%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
