Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.76. 55,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

