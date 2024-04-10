Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.1% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 22,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 229,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. 7,633,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,732,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

