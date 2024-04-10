Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,845 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.21. 1,354,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

