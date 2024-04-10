Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,411 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern Energy Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.58. 72,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

