Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,043. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

