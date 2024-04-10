Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,302,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.41. 593,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

