Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.94. 327,421 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

