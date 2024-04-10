Liberty One Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,353. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

