Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 5,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,673,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $243,230.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 3,852 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $60,861.60.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $167,310.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 13,542 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $167,108.28.

On Thursday, February 8th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 22,747 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $264,092.67.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $118,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $67,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

