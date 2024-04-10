Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

