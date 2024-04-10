Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Linde comprises 6.8% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,277,000 after acquiring an additional 479,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $452.95. The company had a trading volume of 629,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,592. The company has a market capitalization of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.50.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

