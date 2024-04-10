Liquidia’s (LQDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 87.17% from the company’s previous close.

LQDA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 132.16% and a negative net margin of 448.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidia news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $73,627.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock valued at $862,904 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

