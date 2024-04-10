Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 2.9%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.16. Approximately 1,734,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,456,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

