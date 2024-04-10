Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.12 and last traded at $38.12. 42,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 164,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

