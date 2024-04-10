Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Plans $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

