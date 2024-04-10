loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 5.8%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.57. 100,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 479,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $228.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $32,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 83.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

