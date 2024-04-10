London Security (LON:LSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 3,300 ($41.77), with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.60).

The firm has a market cap of £373.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,050.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,040.92.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

