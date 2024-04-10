Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Lovesac Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 258,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Lovesac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lovesac by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 113,676 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

