Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Lovesac stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 258,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,603. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $355.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87.
In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
