Lowland (LON:LWI) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.60

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Price Performance

Lowland stock opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4,050.00 and a beta of 1.08. Lowland has a 1 year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.50 ($1.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Insider Transactions at Lowland

In related news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,714.21). In other Lowland news, insider Mark Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,428.55). Also, insider Tom Walker acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,714.21). Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Lowland Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

