LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $305.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as high as $264.41 and last traded at $262.66. Approximately 112,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 530,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.21.
LPLA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after acquiring an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
LPL Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LPL Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.
