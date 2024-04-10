Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66. 5,816,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 36,143,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lucid Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

