Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $405.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at HSBC from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $438.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $236,378,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

