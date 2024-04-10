Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. 2,381,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,667,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

