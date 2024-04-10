LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of LUXHP opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07. LuxUrban Hotels has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
