Lynch Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.71. 248,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,680. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.52. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

