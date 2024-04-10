Lynch Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 4.2% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,326. The firm has a market cap of $298.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.