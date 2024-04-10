Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Twilio by 6.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 139.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 143,020 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $4,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of TWLO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 966,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,506. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,561.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,744 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,858.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

