Lynch Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,200 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 951,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.24. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ETSY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.