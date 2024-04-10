Lynch Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 1,743,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.52. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. Roku’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.