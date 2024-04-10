Lynch Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 11,091,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,426,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

