M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,668,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,810,514 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $62.90.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

