Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $17.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.45.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,848.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.