Mad River Investors Has $1.68 Million Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Mad River Investors cut its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,825 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the period. Tejon Ranch comprises 1.6% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of TRC stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 37,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,003. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.46 million, a P/E ratio of 119.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.90.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

