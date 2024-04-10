Mad River Investors Has $7.65 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mad River Investors lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,028 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 7.1% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 1,384,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

