Mad River Investors Sells 19,500 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Mad River Investors lessened its stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Rumble comprises 0.1% of Mad River Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Rumble were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of RUM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.82. 905,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,367,365. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rumble news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David O. Sacks sold 133,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $863,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,683,896 shares of company stock worth $11,821,229. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

