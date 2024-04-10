Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 0.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.87. 12,366,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 77,312,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 5.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after purchasing an additional 988,766 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.