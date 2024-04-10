Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.24 and last traded at $214.55. 619,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,877,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.