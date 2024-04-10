Mark Landau Buys 61,453 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Landau acquired 61,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$175,202.50 ($116,028.15).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 17th. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

