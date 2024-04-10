Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Masonite International worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Trading Down 0.0 %

DOOR opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masonite International news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

