MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 159,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 737,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 27.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

