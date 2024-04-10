McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $570.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Argus from $510.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.64.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $531.42. The company had a trading volume of 147,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,157. McKesson has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $521.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.