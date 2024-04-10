mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.77

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.77 and last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 37014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$252.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.023 EPS for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Stories

