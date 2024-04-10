Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Medalist Diversified REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.7% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

In other news, CEO Frank Kavanaugh acquired 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,806.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,275.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,264 shares of company stock worth $170,073. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

